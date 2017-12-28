Polls show that 88 percent of Americans make at least one New Year’s resolution. While resolutions can be as unique as the individual, the most popular resolutions are to eat healthier (55 percent), exercise more (50 percent), and lose weight (38 percent). Although made with good intentions,…
News
Crop News
Arkansas’ drought-ridden fall could turn into three seasons of trouble for livestock and forage producers; as winter wheat growers hope for another decent rain to keep their crop developing.
Livestock
The latest Cattle on Feed report pegged the Dec. 1 feedlot inventory at 11.512 million head, 108 percent of last year. This is an additional 864,000 head in feedlots compared to December 2016. This is also the largest monthly on-feed total since March 2012 and the highest December feedlot in…
Farm Talk's Top 10
- The Top 10 Christmas lessons learned
- The Top 10 motivations for becoming a farmer or rancher
- The Top 10 North Pole reindeer management issues
- The Top 10 last words uttered before a farm calamity
- The Top 10 things your urban grandkids do when they visit the farm
- The Top 10 reasons farmers shy away from Black Friday at the mall
- The Top 10 indications a farmer has anger management issues
- The Top 10 reasons to keep that cow one more year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.